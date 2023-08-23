Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Educación sobre cambio climático: entornos sostenibles
Educación sobre cambio climático: entornos sostenibles

Juan Paredes
Emma Naslud-Hadley

What you'll learn

  • Identificar los elementos que conforman el paisaje, los desastres naturales y las acciones humanas que contribuyen a su modificación.

  • Reconocer los efectos de las ciudades, del consumo y de nuestra huella ecológica en el entorno.

  • Identificar el impacto del cambio climático sobre la salud y las acciones a realizar para generar entornos más sanos. 

There are 3 modules in this course

En este curso se desarrollan elementos que conforman el paisaje y los desastres naturales. Se hace énfasis en las acciones humanas que contribuyen a modificar el entorno y también en las acciones que se realizan para contribuir a este entorno. Además, se abordan conceptos sobre las ciudades, las megaciudades y los entornos sostenibles. Se explora la relación entre el entorno, la salud y las enfermedades.

2 readings1 discussion prompt1 plugin

En este módulo se abordan conceptos referidos al ciclo del agua y cómo las acciones humanas a nivel individual y global afectan este ciclo. Además, se describen las principales consecuencias de estas acciones. Finalmente, se aborda de qué manera los seres vivos realizan adaptaciones para adecuarse al cambio climático.

3 videos13 readings2 quizzes3 discussion prompts

En este módulo se desarrollan conceptos referidos a las ciudades, la sostenibilidad y el consumo individual responsable. Además, se presenta el modo en que el consumo afecta tanto al cambio climático como a la salud.

4 videos29 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin

Juan Paredes
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
