Este curso profundiza en los elementos que conforman el paisaje y los desastres naturales, para aplicar estos conceptos en el aula. Se hace énfasis en las acciones humanas que contribuyen a modificar el entorno y se abordan conceptos sobre las ciudades, las megaciudades y los entornos sostenibles.
Educación sobre cambio climático: entornos sostenibles
This course is part of Educación sobre el cambio climático Specialization
Taught in Spanish
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Identificar los elementos que conforman el paisaje, los desastres naturales y las acciones humanas que contribuyen a su modificación.
Reconocer los efectos de las ciudades, del consumo y de nuestra huella ecológica en el entorno.
Identificar el impacto del cambio climático sobre la salud y las acciones a realizar para generar entornos más sanos.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
5 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
En este curso se desarrollan elementos que conforman el paisaje y los desastres naturales. Se hace énfasis en las acciones humanas que contribuyen a modificar el entorno y también en las acciones que se realizan para contribuir a este entorno. Además, se abordan conceptos sobre las ciudades, las megaciudades y los entornos sostenibles. Se explora la relación entre el entorno, la salud y las enfermedades.
What's included
2 readings1 discussion prompt1 plugin
En este módulo se abordan conceptos referidos al ciclo del agua y cómo las acciones humanas a nivel individual y global afectan este ciclo. Además, se describen las principales consecuencias de estas acciones. Finalmente, se aborda de qué manera los seres vivos realizan adaptaciones para adecuarse al cambio climático.
What's included
3 videos13 readings2 quizzes3 discussion prompts
En este módulo se desarrollan conceptos referidos a las ciudades, la sostenibilidad y el consumo individual responsable. Además, se presenta el modo en que el consumo afecta tanto al cambio climático como a la salud.
What's included
4 videos29 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Education
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.