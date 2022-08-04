这门自助式速成课程向学员介绍 Google Cloud 提供的灵活全面的基础架构和平台服务，其中着重介绍了 Compute Engine。学员将通过一系列视频讲座、演示和动手实验，探索和部署各种解决方案元素，包括网络、虚拟机和应用服务等基础架构组件。您将学习如何通过控制台和 Cloud Shell 使用 Google Cloud。您还将了解云架构师角色、基础架构设计方法以及虚拟网络配置和虚拟私有云（VPC）、项目、网络、子网、IP 地址、路由及防火墙规则。
About this Course
What you will learn
了解 Google Cloud 以及如何与 Google Cloud 控制台和 Cloud Shell 交互。
创建 VPC 网络和其他网络对象。
了解虚拟机
使用 Compute Engine 创建虚拟机。
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
13 minutes to complete
简介
13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete
与 Google Cloud 交互
1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min)
3 hours to complete
虚拟网络
3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete
虚拟机
3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 90 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
