VI
Jan 18, 2021
It was an interesting and informative, at a basis level, course. The information is easy to understand and the new gained knowledges tend to remain in your memory, due to short and interactive videos.
PE
Oct 18, 2021
This course taught me a lot about the components of food! Processed and non-processed food which was the best food of all. I will be happy to spread this healthy dietary ways to my family and friends!
By Massimo P•
Jan 21, 2016
Hi,
I was looking for a good introduction course to food and nutrition and, alas, this is not it.
I knew 90% of the things discussed in this course, and I was expecting more, but all I got was very basic advices ("eat less", "don't eat crap", etc.), all with videoclips and music which got annoying really quick.
Disappointing.
Take care.
By Dan•
Dec 28, 2018
Not actually a 'course' but a short series of very basic self-help videos with distracting background music throughout. 3 stars because it's a nice public service by Stanford but I personally was expecting a university-level course.
By Alexander S•
Mar 21, 2016
Utterly disappointing. I hoped for a fact-based education on current scientific thinking in nutrition. Instead, this course consists of a couple of people's opinions on eating, without cited evidence, presented in a feel-good documentary-lite format with good camerawork and cute children. This is a high school public service announcement, not a university course; not what I'd expect from Stanford or Coursera.
By Thuy-Truc L L•
Oct 1, 2016
Extremely interesting course. I feel the material and videos were very easy to absorb and understand. I certainly would recommend this to anyone with an interest in food and how it affects our health.
By Noor u S K•
Feb 25, 2019
It was very informative course. It could have more quizzes and assignments. The way things were explained in the course was quiet interesting. Keep it up!! course. I really like this way of education.
By Flavia L•
Feb 26, 2017
This course should really be called BASICS of healthy cooking or for people with unhealthy habits. It is very basic! And very based on the US reality! Living in Europe and used to cooking healthy food for my family everyday I have not learned anything new! Very disappointing to see such a basic course being offered by big names as Stanford University.
By Molchanov M•
Feb 8, 2018
Waste of time... Didn't expect this from Stanford...
Nothing useless, theoretical part contains only vague conversations without any scientific data or research outcomes.
And cooking receipts have nothing to do with healthy food at all. Advice to cook fried food with high concentration of glycation endproduct is a shame...
By Victoria I•
Jan 19, 2021
By Alyaa E•
Jun 22, 2018
It was an amazing course that allowed for me to be much more conscious of what I was eating and pushed me to strive to achieve a healthier lifestyle. Overall, it was very entertaining and informative!
By giovanni•
Feb 6, 2018
A diet documentary for americans with really basic (and obvious?) suggestions.
Not what I expect from Coursera.
By Aston H•
Mar 14, 2017
Very informative and digestible information (pun intended). This course really makes you feel knowledgable about what you put into your body. Highly suggest this course for basic guides on nutrition.
By Rajesh K V•
May 21, 2019
This course was highly informative, educative and eye opener. I enjoyed it and got highly benefitted from it.
By Kasparas V•
Feb 19, 2018
Very basic knowledge, but I'm just evaluating it from the information point of view. Maybe I was just expecting something deeper and more informative from Stanford.
By Sahithi S•
Aug 7, 2020
I really enjoyed doing the course, Very elaborate and informative course. Things are simplified so much that anybody can understand the basics of nutrition which helps in making the wise food choices.
By Rohith D•
Oct 26, 2019
It is not Science or fact based at all.
It is not a scientifically rigours course on "food and nutrition" it gives you an oversight but not really a deep dive in.
It's more like two people just having a conversation. This is not "educational" it's more basic common sense and awareness
It is more geared towards western countries. Most of the problems addressed are specific only to that location. But i think people from the western countries would benefit from this. Others not so much.
By Deleted A•
Jan 21, 2016
Most of the information in this course is common sense. It may be relevant for someone with very limited knowledge about food, but for anyone who is moderately informed and interested in food, there is not much to learn here.
By Cook W M C S M•
Mar 16, 2019
Very much enjoyed. Madam Maya Adam ,a loveable person. She teaches so nicely. Content matter is too much informative. Learned a lot in this course. Would luv to join other courses of food and nutrition by Stanford. Thanks
By Jean G•
Jan 23, 2021
Love how Maya presented the course and I especially love the cooking sessions featuring her cute kids. I am looking forward to reading her book or if she has any YT account featuring more home cooking
By Naim F•
Dec 5, 2020
Foods and us have a relationship, and this course defines that relationship. Personally, this course provides positive experience for me in regards of food, meal preparation, and eating in moderation.
By Sergey V•
Jul 31, 2016
this is the most beautiful thing i have ever experienced about food and health
Before this introductory course i had almost total dislike to the theme because of the incredibly high percent of low-quality sources - both human and media - both in informational (logical) and emotional (presentational) parts.
Some highlights:
0: It is a Scientific approach
1. It considers sustainable goals
2. It considers transitions to the goals - very important part which is often omitted
3. It is does not confront with other models (like vegetarian) - this is the first sign of science (but not otherwise: a lot of people have this way of thinking: "science - corporations - just for money - bad for health" - it is obviously logically incorrect way of thinking but wide-spread)
4. It suggest improvements for any income
5. It considers emotional aspects of the solution (this disproves another wide-spread logical error in the area: "science in food - just nutrients - no emotions". For those who is trying to do the critical thinking this error is obvious as well - science is about objective knowledge about the real world - and there is enormous science knowledge about areas which study emotions, in this course the knowledge is gracefully used to transfer the information and construct sustainable goals and transitions).
6. To have a bit of emotions in the last point: it is a very harmonious base knowledge about food and health.
By Marilyn N•
Feb 26, 2019
A great intro course on eating healthy and why it's important. Teaches you how to determine what "real food" is, what macro-nutrients are and which ones to avoid, and how to read nutrition labels. Ends with a section on healthy recipes and good reference sources to look at for more information. Overall, a great introduction for those who are new to or don't know much about this topic!
By Deleted A•
May 18, 2019
I love this course. It teaches you the basis on healthy eating and it is really easy to understand.
Since I took it, I've been able to change the way I see food and starting eating clean and healthier. I do believe everyone should take a course about nutrition.
By Georgios P•
Jun 4, 2019
Really don't understand, what this course has to do with Stanford.
Coursera and Stanford should apply filters to prevent such courses of being offered online in an academic context. Offering is completely misleading.
By Natalie M•
Sep 20, 2016
I am disappointed, from a place like Stanford I was expecting a real course in nutrition.
This course doesn't teach anything. It's a mere half an hour a week of advice we should all already know, if we are interested in nutrition.
I am quitting this course, unfortunately it's a waste of time.
By Antonio S B•
Apr 29, 2020
Ha sido un curso muy confortante en estos días de confinamiento.
El profesor Jim Bettinger de la facultad de comunicación de la Stanford, anuncio por las redes sociales " son tiempos de confinamiento y vuelvo a mi lugar seguro:
" Voy a asar un pollo según la receta de mi madre "
Yo siguiendo este consejo, que mejor manera de realizar es te curso tan interesante y ilustrativo.
Gracias