Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure - Yкраїнська

Beginner level
No prior experience required
4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • З’ясувати призначення й цінність продуктів і сервісів Google Cloud

  • Визначити, як інфраструктура організована в Google Cloud і як нею керувати

  • Пояснити, як створити базову інфраструктуру в Google Cloud

  • Вибрати в Google Cloud сервіси для зберігання даних і використовувати їх

Placeholder
Placeholder

There are 8 modules in this course

У цьому розділі слухачі знайомляться з курсом, його структурою і цілями.

What's included

1 video

У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові переваги Google Cloud. Слухачі знайомляться з компонентами мережевої інфраструктури Google і вивчають відмінності між категоріями "Інфраструктура як послуга" (IaaS) і "Платформа як послуга" (PaaS).

What's included

7 videos1 quiz

У цьому розділі описано, як упорядковувати ресурси в межах проектів і надавати до них доступ відповідним працівникам за допомогою інструмента "Керування ідентифікаційними даними й доступом". Крім того, слухачі вивчають способи взаємодії з Google Cloud.

What's included

6 videos1 quiz1 app item

У цьому розділі описано, як працює Google Compute Engine, з акцентом на віртуальній мережі.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

У цьому розділі представлено п’ять основних продуктів Google Cloud для зберігання даних: Cloud Storage, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner і Firestore.

What's included

8 videos1 quiz1 app item

У цьому розділі описано контейнери й керування ними за допомогою Kubernetes і Google Kubernetes Engine.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

Цей розділ присвячено розробці додатків у хмарі. Слухачі ознайомляться з роботою Cloud Run і Cloud Functions.

What's included

2 videos1 quiz1 app item

Це заключний розділ, у якому ми переглядаємо матеріал курсу й обговорюємо наступні кроки в опануванні хмарних технологій.

What's included

1 video1 reading

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Google Cloud

