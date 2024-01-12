Курс "Знайомство з Google Cloud: основна інфраструктура" охоплює важливі поняття й терміни щодо використання Google Cloud. Переглядаючи відео й виконуючи практичні завдання, слухачі ознайомляться з різними сервісами Google Cloud для обчислень і зберігання даних, а також важливими ресурсами й інструментами для керування правилами. Крім того, вони зможуть їх порівнювати.
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure - Yкраїнська
Taught in French
З’ясувати призначення й цінність продуктів і сервісів Google Cloud
Визначити, як інфраструктура організована в Google Cloud і як нею керувати
Пояснити, як створити базову інфраструктуру в Google Cloud
Вибрати в Google Cloud сервіси для зберігання даних і використовувати їх
January 2024
6 quizzes
There are 8 modules in this course
У цьому розділі слухачі знайомляться з курсом, його структурою і цілями.
1 video
У цьому розділі висвітлюються ключові переваги Google Cloud. Слухачі знайомляться з компонентами мережевої інфраструктури Google і вивчають відмінності між категоріями "Інфраструктура як послуга" (IaaS) і "Платформа як послуга" (PaaS).
7 videos1 quiz
У цьому розділі описано, як упорядковувати ресурси в межах проектів і надавати до них доступ відповідним працівникам за допомогою інструмента "Керування ідентифікаційними даними й доступом". Крім того, слухачі вивчають способи взаємодії з Google Cloud.
6 videos1 quiz1 app item
У цьому розділі описано, як працює Google Compute Engine, з акцентом на віртуальній мережі.
7 videos1 quiz1 app item
У цьому розділі представлено п’ять основних продуктів Google Cloud для зберігання даних: Cloud Storage, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner і Firestore.
8 videos1 quiz1 app item
У цьому розділі описано контейнери й керування ними за допомогою Kubernetes і Google Kubernetes Engine.
3 videos1 quiz
Цей розділ присвячено розробці додатків у хмарі. Слухачі ознайомляться з роботою Cloud Run і Cloud Functions.
2 videos1 quiz1 app item
Це заключний розділ, у якому ми переглядаємо матеріал курсу й обговорюємо наступні кроки в опануванні хмарних технологій.
1 video1 reading
