Course 1 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine in italiano Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Italian

Skills you will gain

  • Google Compute Engine
  • Google App Engine (GAE)
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Cloud Computing
Course 1 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine in italiano Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Italian

Week 1

Introduzione a Google Cloud Platform

14 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Introduzione a Google Cloud Platform

8 videos (Total 28 min)
Macchine virtuali nel cloud

5 videos (Total 20 min)
Archiviazione nel cloud

8 videos (Total 35 min)
Container nel cloud

5 videos (Total 38 min)
Applicazioni nel cloud

5 videos (Total 14 min)
Sviluppo, deployment e monitoraggio nel cloud

4 videos (Total 17 min)
Big Data e Machine Learning nel cloud

8 videos (Total 22 min)
Riepilogo e revisione

2 videos (Total 5 min)

About the Architecting with Google Compute Engine in italiano Specialization

Architecting with Google Compute Engine in italiano

