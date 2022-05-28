Questo corso ti introduce a concetti e terminologia importanti per lavorare con Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Apprendi e confronta molti dei servizi di elaborazione e archiviazione disponibili in Google Cloud Platform, tra cui Google App Engine, Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Google Cloud Storage, Google Cloud SQL e BigQuery. Scopri importanti strumenti di gestione delle risorse e dei criteri, come la gerarchia di Google Cloud Resource Manager e Google Cloud Identity and Access Management. I laboratori pratici ti forniscono le competenze fondamentali per lavorare con GCP.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduzione a Google Cloud Platform
Google Cloud Platform offers four main kinds of services: Compute, Storage, Big Data, and Machine Learning. This course focuses mostly on the first two, together with Google Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networking. This module orients learners to the basics of Google Cloud Platform. It traces the evolution of cloud computing and explains what is unique about Google's approach to it. The module introduces the key structural concepts of regions and zones.
Introduzione a Google Cloud Platform
GCP customers use projects to organize the resources they use. They use Google Cloud Identity and Access Management, also called “IAM,” to control who can do what with those resources. They use any of several technologies to connect with GCP. This module covers each of these topics, and it introduces a service called Cloud Launcher that is an easy way to get started with GCP.
Macchine virtuali nel cloud
Compute Engine lets you run virtual machines on Google’s global infrastructure. This module covers how Compute Engine works, with a focus on Google virtual networking.
Archiviazione nel cloud
Every application needs to store data. Different applications and workloads require different storage and database solutions. This module describes and differentiates among GCP's core storage options: Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL, Cloud Spanner, Cloud Datastore, and Google Bigtable.
Container nel cloud
Containers are simple and interoperable, and they enable seamless, fine-grained scaling. Kubernetes is an orchestration layer for containers. Kubernetes Engine is Kubernetes as a service, a scalable managed offering that runs on Google’s infrastructure. You direct the creation of a cluster, and Kubernetes Engine schedules your containers into the cluster and manages them automatically, based on requirements you define. This module explains how Kubernetes Engine works and how it helps deploy applications in containers.
Applicazioni nel cloud
App Engine is a Platform-as-a-Service ("PaaS") offering. The App Engine platform manages the hardware and networking infrastructure required to run your code. App Engine provides built-in services that many web applications need. This module describes how App Engine works.
Sviluppo, deployment e monitoraggio nel cloud
Popular tools for development, deployment, and monitoring just work in GCP. Customers also have options for tools in each of these three areas that are tightly integrated with GCP. This module covers those tools.
Big Data e Machine Learning nel cloud
GCP's big-data and machine learning offerings are intended to help customers get the most out of data. These tools are intended to be simple and practical to embed in your applications. This module describes the available big-data and machine learning services and explains the usefulness of each.
Riepilogo e revisione
This module reviews the GCP services covered in this course and reminds learners of the differences among them. The module compares GCP compute services, GCP storage services, and important Google VPC networking capabilities.
In questi corsi acquisirai dimestichezza con l'infrastruttura flessibile di Google Cloud e i servizi della piattaforma, concentrandoti in modo specifico su Compute Engine. In questa sessione viene utilizzata una combinazione di lezioni, demo e lab pratici che consentono di esplorare ed eseguire il deployment di elementi della soluzione, inclusi i componenti dell'infrastruttura, come le reti, i sistemi e i servizi per le applicazioni. Scoprirai anche come eseguire il deployment di soluzioni pratiche, come networking ibrido, chiavi di crittografia fornite dal cliente, sicurezza e gestione degli accessi, quote e fatturazione e monitoraggio delle risorse.
