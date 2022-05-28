About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • Google Cloud Console 및 Cloud Shell 사용

  • VPC 네트워크 및 가상 머신 구성

  • 가상 머신 이해

  • Compute Engine을 사용한 VM 인스턴스 만들기 및 맞춤설정

Course 2 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어 Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

28 minutes to complete

소개

28 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

Google Cloud 소개

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 32 min)
3 hours to complete

가상 네트워크

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

가상 머신

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어 Specialization

Architecting with Google Compute Engine 한국어

