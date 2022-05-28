Compute Engine에 초점을 맞춰 Google Cloud의 유연한 인프라와 플랫폼 서비스를 살펴보는 과정입니다. 이 세션에서는 강의, 데모, 실무형 실습을 조합하여 네트워크, 시스템, 애플리케이션 서비스 등의 인프라 구성요소를 포함한 솔루션 요소를 살펴보고 배포해 봅니다. 또한 하이브리드 네트워킹, 고객 제공 암호화 키, 보안 및 액세스 관리, 할당량 및 결제, 리소스 모니터링와 같은 실용적인 솔루션을 배포하는 방법도 학습합니다.
Google Cloud Console 및 Cloud Shell 사용
VPC 네트워크 및 가상 머신 구성
가상 머신 이해
Compute Engine을 사용한 VM 인스턴스 만들기 및 맞춤설정
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
소개
과정 소개
Google Cloud 소개
Google Cloud 개요
가상 네트워크
VPC 네트워크 및 기타 네트워킹 객체 생성
가상 머신
Compute Engine을 사용하여 가상 머신 만들기
Google Cloud 인증 사용자의 87%는 자신의 클라우드 기술에 대해 자신감을 갖고 있습니다. 이 프로그램은 경력을 발전시키는 데 필요한 기술과 업계에서 인정하는 Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer 인증 준비를 지원하는 교육을 제공합니다. Google Cloud 인증을 향한 여정: 1) Coursera 클라우드 엔지니어링 전문가 인증서 완료 2) Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer 인증 시험에 대한 기타 권장 리소스 검토 3) Associate Cloud Engineer 시험 가이드 검토 4) Associate Cloud Engineer 샘플 질문 작성 5) Google Cloud 인증 시험 등록(원격 또는 테스트 센터) 응용 학습 프로젝트 이 전문 인증서에는 Qwiklabs 플랫폼을 사용하는 실습 랩이 포함되어 있습니다. 이러한 실습 구성 요소를 통해 배운 기술을 적용할 수 있습니다. 프로젝트는 Qwiklabs 내에서 사용되는 Google Cloud Platform 제품을 통합합니다. 모듈 전반에 걸쳐 설명된 개념을 통해 실제적인 실습 경험을 얻을 수 있습니다.
