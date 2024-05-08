"Generative AI for Business - A Leaders' Handbook" is a transformative course designed specifically for business leaders. This course demystifies the complex world of generative AI, distinguishing it from other AI paradigms and delving into core concepts such as Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) and Variational Autoencoders (VAEs).
Generative AI for Business - A Leaders' Handbook
This course is part of Leadership Strategies for AI and Generative AI Specialization
Taught in English
The definition and distinguishing features of generative AI and explore the core concepts of generative models including GANs and VAEs.
Comprehend the role of data and training in generating new content using Generative AI models.
Recognize and evaluate the potential applications of generative AI across various business domains and identify areas where it can add value.
Strategic framework for integrating GenAI into business operations, with data privacy, ethical implications, and potential risks at the center.
May 2024
7 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
Module 1, helps you unlock the power of Generative AI, tailored for forward-thinking leaders. Explore the crucial considerations like data privacy and ethics, while outlining strategic frameworks for seamless integration. Explore how Generative AI enhances personalized content, product prototyping, and supply chain operations. Discover its versatile applications across marketing, content creation, and customer engagement. Empower yourself with transformative insights to navigate today's dynamic business landscape. This module also discussed various frameworks that helps in not only just adapting; but also shaping the future of your organization in adopting and implementing generative AI.
13 videos6 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts
In this 2nd module, you will learn how to leverage generative AI to create new value for your business. You will explore the key factors that influence the adoption of generative AI solutions, such as ethical, legal, and social implications, data quality and availability, and technical feasibility. You will also discover how to optimize and refine your generative AI models over time to ensure their relevance and accuracy. Finally, you will develop a plan to collaborate effectively with data scientists and AI experts to implement generative AI solutions that align with your organizational goals and vision.
5 videos2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Welcome to the 3rd module! In this module, you'll explore the considerations to establish vital Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for measuring the impact of your Generative AI endeavors. Dive deep into the core concepts of generative models, demystifying powerful techniques like GANs (Generative Adversarial Networks) and VAEs (Variational Autoencoders). Understand the essence of generative AI and discern it from other AI paradigms, empowering you to make informed decisions for your business. Get ready to unlock the full potential of Generative AI and propel your organization to new heights of innovation and success!
9 videos7 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
