Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Marketing: Cultural Frameworks by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About the Course
This course reviews the dramatic changes that Globalization has brought to businesses. Markets are growing culturally diverse and companies face the challenge of managing an increasing culturally diverse workforce. It is then increasingly important for managers to incorporate cultural variables into their decision making models. This course enables students to understand how globalization changes consumers and employees at a psychological level. The focus is on understanding that culture exists in people’s minds, as values, beliefs, and ideals, as well as around us in objects, brands, and institutions. The course introduces popular cultural frameworks used by human resource managers and marketing managers. These cultural frameworks will allow students to better understand cross-cultural consumer behavior and suggest ways to more effectively manage organizations across cultural boundaries....