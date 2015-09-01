About this Course

What you will learn

  • Google カレンダーの予定を作成して管理する。

  • 自分の作業のやり方に合わせて Google カレンダーをカスタマイズする。

  • 追加のカレンダーを作成、管理、登録する。

  • Google カレンダーの共有オプションについて理解する。

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
Japanese

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

コースの概要

3 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min)
8 minutes to complete

Google カレンダーの概要

8 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
1 hour to complete

Google カレンダーの管理

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
19 minutes to complete

予定への返信と予定の管理

19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
18 minutes to complete

その他の予定の種類

18 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
24 minutes to complete

カレンダーの共有

24 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
8 minutes to complete

Google カレンダーのカスタマイズ

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
1 hour to complete

ビジネス上の課題

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

