About this Course

Course 7 of 8 in the
Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Enhance collaboration through Google Meet video conferencing.

  • Create and manage your own Google Meet video conference.

  • Streamline workflow and collaboration capabilities among virtual teams using Google Chat.

  • Describe how Chat rooms can be used to organize and focus conversations.

Course 7 of 8 in the
Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

5 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min)
1 minute to complete

Introduction to Google Meet and Google Chat

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
1 hour to complete

Google Meet

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
26 minutes to complete

Collaborate in Google Meet

26 minutes to complete
9 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
25 minutes to complete

Messaging in Google Chat

25 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
19 minutes to complete

Chat rooms

19 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
18 minutes to complete

Collaborate in Google Chat

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Business challenge

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

About the Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization

Getting started with Google Workspace

