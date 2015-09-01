About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • Google Meet ビデオ会議でコラボレーションを強化する。

  • 独自の Google Meet ビデオ会議を作成および管理する。

  • Google Chat を使用して、仮想チーム間のワークフローとコラボレーションを合理化する。

  • チャットルームを使用して、会話を整理し、会話の焦点を合わせる方法を説明する。

Skills you will gain

  • Streams
  • Download
  • Email
  • Upload
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

5 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min)
1 minute to complete

Google Meet と Google Chat の紹介

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
1 hour to complete

Google Meet

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
26 minutes to complete

Google Meet でのコラボレーション

26 minutes to complete
9 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
25 minutes to complete

Google Chat でのメッセージング

25 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
19 minutes to complete

チャットルーム

19 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
18 minutes to complete

Google Chat でのコラボレーション

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

ビジネス上の課題

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

