About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Google スプレッドシートを使用して、データの追加、インポート、管理、書式設定を行う。

  • Google スプレッドシートのデータをフィルタリング、集計、保護する。

  • スプレッドシートのデータで計算を行い、データを視覚化する。

  • ベストプラクティスに従って Google スプレッドシートを共有し、共同編集を行う。

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

コースの紹介

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
18 minutes to complete

Google スプレッドシートの紹介

18 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
21 minutes to complete

Google スプレッドシートを使用したデータの管理

21 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
25 minutes to complete

Google スプレッドシートの書式設定

25 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

基本的な数式、関数、グラフ

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
19 minutes to complete

Google スプレッドシートの共有

19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Google スプレッドシートでの共同編集

20 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

ビジネス課題

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 2 min), 1 reading

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder