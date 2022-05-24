Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Streaming Data Pipeline With Apache Kafka by Google Cloud

About the Course

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab, you create a streaming data pipeline with Kafka providing you a hands-on look at the Kafka Streams API. You will run a Java application that uses the Kafka Streams library by showcasing a simple end-to-end data pipeline powered by Apache....
By saurav r

May 24, 2022

W​ell i dont understant dont much.

