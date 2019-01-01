Chevron Left
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. GKE Autopilot provides a managed environment for deploying, managing, and scaling your containerized applications using Google infrastructure. Autopilot is a new managed mode of operation for Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) in which Google creates, sizes, and automatically scales on your behalf the physical infrastructure needed to run your application workloads. In this lab, you get hands-on practice containerizing an application and deploying it to an Autopilot cluster using Kubernetes configuration and commands....
