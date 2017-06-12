About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Entrepreneurship Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Management
  • Growth Strategies
  • Marketing
  • Entrepreneurship
Instructors

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(2,138 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Acquiring Customers and Forecasting Demand

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Marketing and PR

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Cost Structures, Pricing, and Tracking

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 152 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Creating and Scaling Company Culture

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

