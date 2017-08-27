About this Course

15,796 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Entrepreneurship Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Brand Management
  • Choosing Advisors
  • Brand
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Strategic Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Entrepreneurship Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(3,743 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Preparing to Launch: Essential Components

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Building the Team

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 94 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Networks, Professional Services, and Intellectual Property

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Branding, Strategy, and Summary

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 99 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ENTREPRENEURSHIP 2: LAUNCHING YOUR START-UP

View all reviews

About the Entrepreneurship Specialization

Entrepreneurship

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder