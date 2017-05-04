About this Course

42,337 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Entrepreneurship Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Discovery-Driven Planning
  • Elevator Pitch
  • Planning
  • Entrepreneurship
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Entrepreneurship Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(11,177 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

21 minutes to complete

Introduction and Course Materials

21 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Entrepreneurship

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 137 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Opportunity Analysis

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 91 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Markets, Need-Finding and Planning

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 107 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Pitching, Testing, and Prototyping

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 97 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ENTREPRENEURSHIP 1: DEVELOPING THE OPPORTUNITY

View all reviews

About the Entrepreneurship Specialization

Entrepreneurship

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder