Feb 28, 2021
Coursera is the best,,, I’ve always thought going to school was all you need to acquire the knowledge you want... But now I no you can be home and acquire your knowledge through the help of coursera..
Dec 3, 2018
Even as I had started with a fragmented idea about entrepreneurship, this course kind of helped to articulate and build a structure of thought process around it. Looking forward for the courses ahead.
Carlos F P
Oct 25, 2018
The lectures are indispensable for anybody embarking into new business ventures whether on a start-up or an established corporation. Great advice from world class faculty that has industry relevance.
Omid H
Mar 3, 2017
Hello, I learned some new knowledge about entrepreneurship, and this course was helpful for me. However, there was not any reaction to the comments in the forum from instructors and mentors. I studied several courses online in the Coursera Community, and this course was the first course for me which instructors and mentors did not reply to the questions in the forums. In my opinion, the forums are one of the great features in the Coursera which could really helps student to learn the content better.
Abhi G
May 5, 2017
'Entrepreneurship 1: Developing the Opportunity' made me believe that i had all that one should know before starting up. I would recommend this course to all those looking to build the next big thing.
Kars J v A
Dec 28, 2018
Excellent course. I liked the fact that you have multiple teachers explaining and approaching the subject from different angles, so you get a view from a business, management, social, innovation and IT perspective. I'd recommend to others that are starting as entrepeneur or interested in doing so for themselves or within the company they work for (intrapeneurship - also learned during course).
99% H
Dec 28, 2019
An amazing experience with great illustrations, systematic notes and easy explanations by the teachers. A very precise to-the-point approach helps easily grasping important aspects of the subjects.
Marcos M
Apr 23, 2020
Very intresting and with helpful insight for developing opportunities. One thing could be done it is that they are focusing too much in the us market and mostly in products rather than in services.
Danny M
Jul 19, 2018
My first time to take online course. very impressive course with startup stories corresponding to theories I feel it would be much better if there were a online real-time group discussion on some topic e.g what's essential for a n elevator pitch. instead of passive teaching from PPT, interactive discussion would be more effective for learning from each other, which is also an essential part of studying in college.
Thanks to Coursera and Wharton again. will continue to finish the remaining courses of entrepreneurship. Cheers Danny .
Hamsa S
Oct 14, 2018
Found the course helpful because I am able take a few things that I want apply immediately and answer questions/doubts that I had, get directions - basically take a few next steps more confidently than before taking this course :).
Also liked the materials of inspiration - interviews of other entrepreneurs and their stories.
Osadolor O
Mar 1, 2021
Gokul G
Dec 4, 2018
Etienne N
Oct 29, 2016
It was very interesting to learn how to explore and test an idea. The additional audio and video interviews add up. On top of that, the professors use practical examples to illustrate the theory.
Nikki G
Aug 16, 2018
This course was amazing! I look forward to the next one.
Amara T W
Mar 10, 2021
Easy to follow and very informative
Sandeep
May 2, 2020
This is a good course with inputs from different experts, on an open-ended subject.
The material and interviews are good.
The pace of the discussion could be speeded-up, considering this is a guidance to budding 'entrepreneurs' .
Similarly, the content can include more discussion on typical pitfalls, real case-studies on tipping-points etc.
At few places, I found the discussion as a sermoning on do's-and-dont's, which was not very effective.
Well, I may be reading it wrong, and it may be a slow-start, since its a level-1 course for beginners.
Overall, good course, Thanks.
Vaibhav M
May 7, 2016
The course was excellent. Each topic that is introduced is explored deeply while real life tested examples are simultaneously provided. It teaches you a lot of strategies on how you can go about your own business and how ideas can be converted into real life models. It also comprehensively goes into a lot of strategies while explaining how they work. A lot of hypothetical situations are also provided which help you to think in those lines and be able to tackle situation. From the most effective way of brainstorming to how to collect survey data effectively. This course has it all. I would like to thank all the professors that were involved in the making of the course, its taught me a great lot and I can't wait to progress through the other courses. Even though I'm only 16 years old, this courses offers things for everyone. Even if you aren't an entrepreneur, its a great course to be part of!
Tirthankar S
Mar 26, 2017
Excellent course. Material was informative, crisp and worth the time and effort required to internalize it. Quiz questions were varied. Tested both memory and understanding.
However, there is one particular issue which I think requires scrutiny by the Coursera Team.
In the Module 4: Pitching, Testing and Prototyping Quiz there is a question which goes as follows:
"Which of the following is a best practice when developing survey questions?"
Based on my interaction with the answers and the points I scored over the first attempt and on subsequent attempts(after making changes to the answers) I have strong reason to believe that the appropriate question should be
"Which of the following is *not* a best practice when developing survey questions?"
I would request the Coursera team to look into the matter.
Thank you once again for making premiere education available for the masses.
Kushagra A
May 28, 2019
Kartik Hosanagar is one of the better professors i have seen in the faculty for management studies. Deeply impressed by his approach of explaining techniques, by actually conducting consumer interviews and likewise designing a prototype for software products. All the professors are great, but i would love to mention that i absolutely enjoyed the interview sessions with entrepreneurs. Only concern of mine corresponds to the fact that quizzes alone aren't really a great metric to understand if pupil understand the course content well. A more practical assessment like a situations question would be great to evaluate the budding entrepreneurs
Justin B
May 27, 2020
If you're an entrepreneur/aspiring entrepreneur, take this course. This is the BEST content on entrepreneurship that I've come across. I've read books, blogs, and taken other courses, and this course is full of wisdom. I wish there was more focus on SaaS during the Discover Driven Planning section, as well as more scheduled moments of action with access to templates throughout the course. Similar to Ethan's sessions where he offered a template and asked viewers to pause the video to complete an exercise. The interviews were also a huge value add of this course, I was tempted to skip those .. that would've been a huge mistake! Good luck
Byron D
Apr 19, 2020
This is a great overview of getting started in developing concepts for new ventures. With decades of innovation experience, more than half in startups, this was a worthwhile investment of time. I'm planning on one of several new opportunities, including consulting with several startups, and want to fill in what I needed to understand, renew an understanding of key concepts and re-align to best practices. I'd recommend this course to anyone diving into entprepreneurship.
Gabriel M B
Mar 27, 2020
Incredible. This course offers an amazing array of information that really helps you how to frame an idea and concept, and then how to envision and plan accordingly before launching it. From the right way to interviewing to the different stages of prototyping. Really good course.
Jibu G
Oct 2, 2018
Awesome course. It is very practical and they know what they are talking about. It is very interesting to see them taking examples from their own experience. Learning from a group who have mastered these techniques by applying it is very helpful. Thanks.
Waqar H
May 6, 2019
Loved the overall approach the experienced Teachers taught. I'm hooked on Coursera now, learnt so much and applying them on my startup as we speak. Anyone who wants to purchase it should definitely do so without any hesitation.
Sunil S
Jul 4, 2016
One of the best course available on coursera, the course has clearly helped me achieve my objective. Thanks to the excellent faculty, wouldn't have been possible without them.
Mihaela S
Jul 7, 2020
Content is very easy to understand and follow. Power Point Presentations really comprehensive.
Maybe some tasks can be included throughout the course for a bit of practicing.
Jose A P
Mar 1, 2016
This is an excellent course. It prepares you with everything you need in order to learn how to develope a business opportunity just from the idea.
I do recommend it 100%.