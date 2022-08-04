في هذه الدورة التدريبية، ستستخدم أدوات تطوير البرامج مثل HTML لبناء صفحات الويب الجذابة التي تعمل بشكل جيد—وستقوم باستخدام البيانات الدلالية المنظمة للتحكم في كيفية ظهور المواقع الإلكترونية للمستخدم النهائي.
HTML وCSS بالتفصيلMeta
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Approx. 28 hours to complete
Arabic
What you will learn
إنشاء نموذج بسيط مع تخطيط سريع الاستجابة باستخدام HTML5 وCSS
إنشاء تخطيط سريع الاستجابة باستخدام CSS
إنشاء واجهة مستخدم باستخدام Bootstrap
تنفيذ أدوات تصحيح الأخطاء
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Approx. 28 hours to complete
Arabic
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
13 hours to complete
HTML بالتفصيل
13 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 88 min), 20 readings, 12 quizzes
12 hours to complete
CSS التفاعلي
12 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 108 min), 20 readings, 8 quizzes
4 hours to complete
التقييم المقيّم بالدرجات
4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.