Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 28 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • إنشاء نموذج بسيط مع تخطيط سريع الاستجابة باستخدام HTML5 وCSS

  • إنشاء تخطيط سريع الاستجابة باستخدام CSS

  • إنشاء واجهة مستخدم باستخدام Bootstrap

  • تنفيذ أدوات تصحيح الأخطاء

Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 28 hours to complete
Arabic

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
13 hours to complete

HTML بالتفصيل

13 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 88 min), 20 readings, 12 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
12 hours to complete

CSS التفاعلي

12 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 108 min), 20 readings, 8 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

التقييم المقيّم بالدرجات

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

