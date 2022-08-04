About this Course

Intermediate Level

Learners need prior Front-end developer experience to complete this course.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • تصميم واجهة مستخدم (UI) تفاعلية وتعيين نمطها

  • إثبات مهاراتك في إنشاء تعليمة برمجية مفهومة وبلا أخطاء

  • استخدم مكونات React لإنشاء طرق عرض متعددة

  • إنشاء واجهة أمامية لموقع ويب باستخدام React JS وJavaScript

Intermediate Level

Learners need prior Front-end developer experience to complete this course.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
Arabic

Offered by

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

بدء المشروع

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 15 readings, 9 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

أسس المشروع

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 13 readings, 13 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
9 hours to complete

وظائف المشروع

9 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 20 readings, 17 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

تقييم المشروع

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

