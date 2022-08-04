يتيح لك المشروع المتقدم الحصول على شهادة تثبت تمتعك بمهارات متعددة من خلال حل مشكلة واقعية متأصلة. تتضمن كل وحدة ملخصًا موجزًا وروابط للمحتوى الذي تم تناوله في الدورات التدريبية السابقة المضمنة في هذا البرنامج.
المشروع المتقدم لمطور الواجهات الأماميةMeta
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Learners need prior Front-end developer experience to complete this course.
Approx. 24 hours to complete
Arabic
What you will learn
تصميم واجهة مستخدم (UI) تفاعلية وتعيين نمطها
إثبات مهاراتك في إنشاء تعليمة برمجية مفهومة وبلا أخطاء
استخدم مكونات React لإنشاء طرق عرض متعددة
إنشاء واجهة أمامية لموقع ويب باستخدام React JS وJavaScript
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
6 hours to complete
بدء المشروع
6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 15 readings, 9 quizzes
6 hours to complete
أسس المشروع
6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 13 readings, 13 quizzes
9 hours to complete
وظائف المشروع
9 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 20 readings, 17 quizzes
3 hours to complete
تقييم المشروع
3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
