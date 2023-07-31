Microsoft
Implement Platform Protection
Microsoft

Implement Platform Protection

This course is part of Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500) Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Microsoft

Instructor: Microsoft

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe defense in depth.

  • Review core security concepts and approaches that form part of the defense in depth strategy.

  • Implement and configure an Azure Application Gateway to protect your perimeter.

  • Configure and deploy the Azure Web Application Firewall.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

13 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Cloud Computing expertise

This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Security Engineer Associate (AZ-500) Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn about some of the perimeter level security tools provided by Azure to help prevent attacks to your Azure solutions. You will explore the concepts of defense in depth and zero trust to secure Azure perimeter. You will learn about network security and firewalls and tools to strengthen network protection in Azure. Azure virtual network security and enabling and configuring a distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection implementation is also covered in this module. You will learn how to deploy Azure Firewall implementation and configure and deploy the Azure Firewall Manager. The module also covers how you can secure your solutions using VPNs, Network virtual appliances (NVAs), and the Azure network virtual appliances firewall architecture. Finally, you will learn how to configure VPN forced tunneling.

What's included

17 videos14 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

Network security is an integral part of a defense in depth strategy. In this module, you will learn how to deploy and configure network security groups, create application security groups, and enable service endpoints. You will learn how to configure service endpoint services, deploy private links, and integrate private endpoints with other services. You will gain an understanding of encrypting traffic with SSL by using Application Gateway and learn about the various components of an application gateway. The module also covers implementing an Azure application gateway, configuring back-end pools for encryption, and configuring Application Gateway listener for encryption. You will learn how to deploy a web application firewall. You will also learn how to configure and manage Azure front door to define, manage, and monitor the global routing for your web traffic by optimizing for best performance and instant global failover for high availability.

What's included

12 videos12 readings4 assignments

In this module, you will learn how to use Host security as part of your defense strategy. You will learn how to configure and manage Host security to keep application host machines secure and how to configure and deploy Endpoint Protection. You will learn how to deploy a privileged access strategy for devices and privileged workstations and secure access to your virtual machines. You will gain an appreciation of the practice of layered security. You will learn how to configure and manage security for Azure Container Instances (ACI). You will learn about the Azure Container Registry (ACR) and how to enable Azure Container Registry authentication. You will learn about security for serverless compute and Azure App service, and how Kubernetes deployments and Azure Kubernetes Service works. You will understand how to configure Azure Kubernetes Service networking and deploy Azure Kubernetes Service storage. You will also learn how to secure authentication to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) with Active Directory and manage access to AKS using Azure role-based access controls.

What's included

25 videos14 readings4 assignments

In this module, you will attempt a course-level ungraded project and graded assessment.

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Microsoft
Microsoft
69 Courses651,131 learners

Offered by

Microsoft

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions