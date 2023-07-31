Are you a security engineer who wants to learn how to lock down the infrastructure and network resources running in your Azure environment? Then, Implement Platform Protection is the right course for you!
Throughout this course, you will explore perimeter security, network security, and host and containers security, along with various security components, tools, solutions, deployment methods, strategies, and services for protecting your Azure environment. You’ll examine connecting networks via peering, implementing hub-and-spoke topology and distributed denial of service (DDoS ) protection, securing solutions with VPNs, traffic control with network virtual appliances (NVAs), and using Azure Web Application Firewall (WAF) to prevent attacks. Within the course, you’ll discover the ins and outs of defense in depth, endpoint protection host security, network client and server technology, privileged access, serverless compute, and virtual machines (VMs). You’ll learn how to configure, deploy, enable, and manage various security solutions, including Azure App Service, Azure Application Gateway, Azure Bastion, Azure Container Instances, Azure Container Registry, Azure Defender, Azure Disk Encryption, Azure ExpressRoute, Azure Firewall and Firewall Manager, Azure Front Door, Azure Functions, Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Private Link, Azure Security Benchmarks, and Azure Update Management. This is the third course in a series of seven courses that will prepare you to succeed in the AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Technologies exam.