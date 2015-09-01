About this Course

Japanese

What you will learn

  • デジタル トランスフォーメーションにおけるデータの役割と、データドリブンの文化の重要性について理解する。

  • データ管理に使用する一般的な Google Cloud ソリューションを特定する。

  • スマート分析に使用する一般的な Google Cloud ソリューションを特定する。

  • 機械学習と AI に関する Google Cloud のソリューションを特定する。

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

はじめに

Module 1: モジュール 1: データの価値

Module 2: データの統合と分析

Module 3: 機械学習を使用したイノベーション

まとめ

