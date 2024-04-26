University of Leeds
Introduction to Technology-Assisted Decision-Making

Are you 16-30 and living in the UK? Enrol on this course (and many more) for FREE with Click Start!Find out more...

University of Leeds

Introduction to Technology-Assisted Decision-Making

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Sam Wilson
Click Start

Instructors: Sam Wilson

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the concept of technology-assisted decision-making and the associated terminology within the field.

  • Demonstrate the ability to formulate optimisation problems as mathematical models and apply diverse techniques for their resolution.

  • Understand the applications of optimisation including resource allocation, production planning, transportation, scheduling, and network optimisation.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

1 quiz, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

Hello and welcome to 'An Introduction to Technology-Assisted Decision-Making.' Humans make decisions all the time, but do we always make the best ones? If technology could enhance decision-making processes across various aspects of life, from healthcare to manufacturing, could a society guided by advanced algorithms redefine the boundaries of human choice in a positive way? This course introduces the concept of technology-assisted decision-making. You will learn about a variety of techniques used to help optimise the best outcomes in industry, health and education. It covers topics such as identifying decision-making problems, formulating optimisation problems, developing mathematical models, and using specialised software to solve them. In this first week of the course, you will learn what is meant by 'technology-assisted decision-making'. You will be introduced to our first example of how technology, and computer science, can be used to support decision-making using a practical example. You will then explore a topic in computer science called 'graph theory' and how it can be applied to the practical example to solve a problem. Let's get started!

What's included

2 videos21 readings1 quiz4 discussion prompts

This week, you will be learning about a second type of technology-assisted decision-making, namely linear optimisation. Linear programming and optimisation are powerful techniques used in technology-assisted decision-making to find the best possible solution to a problem within a set of constraints. Linear programming involves optimising a linear objective function, subject to linear inequality or equality constraints. It is used to make decisions that involve allocating resources, such as determining the most efficient production plan, or allocating staff to various departments while minimising costs. Don't worry if you don't understand what this means - you will at the end of the week!

What's included

3 videos17 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Instructors

Sam Wilson
University of Leeds
4 Courses3,418 learners

Offered by

University of Leeds

Recommended if you're interested in Algorithms

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Algorithms? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions