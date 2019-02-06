DK
Jul 29, 2018
I found Professor O’Keefe's insights and his storytelling to be highly engaging. His videos helped me see new ways I can help my colleagues seize new opportunities to help our team. Thank you.
PD
Feb 14, 2021
I enjoyed this course. The layout of 4 weekly sessions and short, clear and concise videos was very beneficia. I feel like I learned something useful and that's always a good thing. Thank you!
By Michal Z•
Feb 6, 2019
I was very sceptical about this one as I’ve gone through Belfort’s Straight Line Persuasion, J. B. Peterson’s lectures and reads on persuasion, Mark Bowden’s “Winning body language”, Cialdini’s “Influence” and many, many more. Persuasion and influence are my passion. I thought what else can there be the afore mentioned haven’t covered yet. Well, I am glad I tried it out as information given during the course is incredibly useful and helpful at work and life in general. The material is clear, with a lot of examples so you can easily implement it in your daily routine right away. Influencing people will be easier for you after this course. 100% satisfied!
By Laila k k•
Jul 7, 2019
Excellent.. from beginning to end... educating to say the least..
By Prabhat S•
Jun 6, 2019
Easy to learn and simple steps to take action.
By Saikat G•
Oct 2, 2019
A beautiful course on Leadership through social influence-where the professor has provided thoroughly organised and structured insights on the very importance of to recognise the issues arising from social factors, attitudes, the behavioural perceptive ability of people and challenges faced in addressing issues arising from those factors in the workplace as well as society. The highlight of the course is the easy explanation by the instructor about the day to day life scenarios, issues/challenges arising out of it and how to proceed strategically with the toolset of various skills of social influence in resolving the same and bringing out the leader from within oneself.
By Sudipta B•
Aug 11, 2020
Leadership through is a very instructive and informative course that teaches the newbie leaders about strategies that can make people do what he wants and can lead a big proportion of people to work on his direction without having any doubt about his method and really obey his orders . I want to be a leader in the future and that's why I took this course and the course really really helped me a lot . I thank the instructor for being so amazing at the course .
By Leondro F•
Feb 17, 2021
This course was needed to learn about the strategies to socially influence other people. The content was tailored to meet the course criteria which made it simple to understand. Additionally, the facilitators utilized practical examples to understand the situation in which each strategy can be applied. Overall, this course enhanced my knowledge and information in my leadership skills which I will utilize in my world of work and personal life.
By Anjuli G•
Jun 12, 2019
Great course. Practical four point framework for influence that can be applied right away. Figure out what your audience is thinking about what you want them to do: is it a good idea, do they think others will also see it as a good idea, do they think they can do it, and if yes to everything, are they still having trouble acting on it. Good techniques for each scenario, concise and to the point.
By Kayra V L G•
Jul 27, 2021
I can admit it is a good course, where you learn how to use the persuasion as an instrument of having a good discussion with other people, it is not easy to persuade but you can give a positive feedback about the different situations where people are and we need to comprehend them, that is why we can our personal opinion and try to convince giving other options whose are the best.
By Juan C G H•
Aug 18, 2020
Excelente curso, aprender que los líderes pueden usar un conjunto diverso de herramientas para influir en otras personas representa un gran aporte para mis objetivos profesionales. Muchas gracias... Excellent course, learning that leaders can use a diverse set of tools to influence other people represents a great contribution to my professional goals. Thank you very much
By Dennis N•
Oct 28, 2020
I am a recent college grad (within the last 2 years) that has been looking to gain leadership skills while working full-time. Professor O'Keefe is very engaging and I felt as if I was back in the classroom setting. I have learned some very valuable strategies behind persuasion and hope to apply these in my profession.
By AJ B•
Apr 15, 2020
I really enjoyed this Course. Each week really challenged me and I found myself sometimes playing the videos over to really dissect the concepts. Although they are all simple examples, to really break down how to influence people to your desired outcome, it took me more time that I would have imagined. Great lessons!
By Maria L A•
Mar 11, 2016
Interesting all I learn in this course. From an engineer mind this info is very useful. The exams were very challenging especially for the square minds we have the technical people, but they brought me a lot of knowledge. Congratulations to the teacher, he's very knowledgeable and experienced in the topic.
By Urikhan L•
Apr 29, 2021
A very helpful course for leadership training. The course was very simple and very easy to understand. When thinking about the times you mislead or couldn't get people to do the things you wanted but never made them do it. This course makes you understand what was missing from your approach.
By Shahid P•
Apr 10, 2018
Great course, describes and prescribes different strategies based on who you're negotiating with and their perspective. However I will say that this course lacks the onscreen prompts for descriptions or guidelines on the individual strategies as opposed to the preceding 2 courses.
By Ravshanjon A•
Aug 23, 2020
If to be honest, I had some vague information about why people are not already doing what you ask them to do, and somewhat how to address this, but this course put these all into a clear structure and has taught me exact strategies to use in different circumstances! THANK YOU !!!
By Tin M•
Oct 25, 2020
i learn a lot that i can use not just at work but even for personal especially to ministering people and influencing my friends and others (like in my group) especially on some behaviors. This is not just theoretical or head knowledge but very practical and applicable as well.
By Lance R•
Apr 29, 2018
I liked the material covered. I know it's not comprehensive, but it's a great place to start in my approach to social influence. I really appreciate that the research is clearly cited as part of the first week material. It always helps to review actual studies of the methods.
By EgoSum P•
Jun 30, 2020
this 3rd course in Organizational Leadership Specialization is brief, concise and very substantial. I find it very interesting and at the same time very applicable to our day to day encounter with people. Thanks Professor Daniel! And Kudos to Northwestern University!
By Subbalakshmi K•
Jun 10, 2020
Prof. Daniel in his lively way simplifies the art of persuasion and the strategies that one can use to persuade people to do what you want them to do. Thank you. Strongly recommend this if you want to know how and when to persuade someone to do the right thing.
By Rajbir S•
Aug 23, 2021
A very useful piece of teaching emphasizing the significance of the Leadership through the use of Social Influence. Various techniques to be adopted in various different situations to persuade the employee to get the goals and tasks timely executed.
By Mike C•
Sep 12, 2021
Very good simple points, yet 99 percent of management won't do this even though they KNOW they should do this. So that why Trump shames leaders inducing Guilt into making them do what he wants. Just Brilliant because it really works! :)
By Mariangela C C•
May 13, 2018
this cours made me aware of certin attitudes US as human beings have and the toolbox we need to use in order to be real leaders. Read into people/consumers/peers/managers etc to correctly be perceived as a leader or a person of influence
By GIDEON W•
Oct 23, 2020
This course was very informative. It has taught me a lot of things I can use in my current job, I am very excited to use my newly learned set of skills. I highly recommend this course. Thank you very much coursera for this course.
By Julio C S C•
May 10, 2022
It was an great experience that i have been learning through this course to put in practice in my life , at home , and the daily routine .
I will help my friends and co workers with this new skill that i learned during the course.
By Janeth M•
Sep 20, 2020
This was a highly practical course to take. The lectures were easy to understand because of the commonplace examples shared. I highly recommend managers and leaders to take this. It also offers a good insight into human behavior.