Learner Reviews & Feedback for Macroeconomics for Business Management by Fundação Instituto de Administração

4.8
stars
102 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will be introduced to some basic concepts of country-level Macroeconomics that are relevant for an integrated understanding of the macroeconomic environment in which your business (or future business) operates. In this course, the first three weeks will cover the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its components deeply, and the fourth week will cover inflation, monetary policy, balance of payments, and the concept of real exchange rate. At the end of this course, you will be able to: - Understand the concept of GDP and its importance for businesses established in a country; - Analyze de GDP by breaking down its key components; - Understand the importance of inflation, monetary policy, balance of payments, and real exchange rate for a country’s macroeconomic environment. - And above it all. Understand how to make connections between those concepts and try to make good use of them when establishing your business plan or your investment decisions....

Top reviews

KG

May 22, 2022

A good condensate to learn the basics of macroeconomics.\n\nAs the full PDF is provided, the ones who wants to deep dive can also do it.

AO

Jul 1, 2021

I was able to fully understand what inflation is. Thanks to the teacher, he is really an interesting being who makes learning fun.

Filter by:

1 - 21 of 21 Reviews for Macroeconomics for Business Management

By 19T6152_Shailendra S V

Oct 28, 2021

Thank you Mr.Dumas it was very delightful and healthy program

By Ayomide M O

Jul 2, 2021

By Callia M

Jan 18, 2022

Excellent real-world explanations with a very dynamic and engaging Professor!

By Yonathan M

Aug 10, 2021

Es un buen curso introductorio para el analisis macroeconomico y sus principales variables. El curso se limita a definir y poner conceptos a prueba, no trabaja con ecuaciones complejas ni otros modelos macroeconomicos, el libro de soporte tambien es una joya. Lo acabo de tomar como un preambulo a una proxima asignatura de macroeconomia en mi universidad. Espero que lo disfruten!

By Roberto E G F

Mar 16, 2022

Excellent course. Quite charismatic instructor. I suggest that he could prepare a second Macroeconomic course. He's really good and I clarified some gaps.

By Kilian G

May 23, 2022

By Ivan M B

Dec 6, 2021

What a great course!!! Fantastic how Mr. Dumas interact with audience and make things easier than everyone can expect!

By Syed b h

Jan 21, 2022

it was really awesome course for me because i learnt about GDP and its component that will be help ful in my career

By Maged H M A

Apr 10, 2022

Excellent instructor, Bravo Bravo for this master instructor

By NJILI I M M B

Jan 27, 2022

it was really great learning with you

By Stephane P

Sep 14, 2021

G​reat course, really enjoyed it !

By Ajaero S S

Jul 16, 2021

it was good and very educational

By sai r

Oct 25, 2021

superb experience THANK YOU SIR

By Daniel R S

Oct 24, 2021

Good for newcomer in economy.

By Chukwu D Z

Jul 13, 2021

love this COURSE

By Flávia S

May 31, 2021

ótimo curso

By Idowu O R

Jul 16, 2021

good

By Adeyinka I G A

Jul 13, 2021

wow

By Samuel O

Jul 20, 2021

10

By Zhiwei G

Dec 26, 2021

Perhaps the last week's issue contains too many items and terms, and the instruction is a little bit confusing for non-econ students to follow.

By Joshua A

Sep 6, 2021

s​imple but exciting content about the concepts of Macroeconomics.......I thouroughly enjoyed the course....

