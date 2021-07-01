About this Course

35,401 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Concept of Gross Domestic Product, why it is crucial for your business plan as it is also considered to be the income of the country

  • Components of the Gross Domestic Product: consumption, investments, government, exports, imports and Keynes multiplier

  • Monetary Policy, Balance of Payments, and Real Exchange Rate

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Fundação Instituto de Administração

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration from Fundação Instituto de Administração. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) concept and components

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

GDP Components: Investments and Government

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

GDP Components: Exports, Imports and Keynes multiplier

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Inflation, Monetary Policy, and Balance of Payments

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MACROECONOMICS FOR BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder