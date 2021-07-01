In this course, you will be introduced to some basic concepts of country-level Macroeconomics that are relevant for an integrated understanding of the macroeconomic environment in which your business (or future business) operates. In this course, the first three weeks will cover the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its components deeply, and the fourth week will cover inflation, monetary policy, balance of payments, and the concept of real exchange rate.
Fundação Instituto de Administração
Concept of Gross Domestic Product, why it is crucial for your business plan as it is also considered to be the income of the country
Components of the Gross Domestic Product: consumption, investments, government, exports, imports and Keynes multiplier
Monetary Policy, Balance of Payments, and Real Exchange Rate
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) concept and components
Welcome to the Macroeconomics for Business Management course! During this first week, we will cover the concept of Gross Domestic Product, why it is crucial for your business plan as it is also considered to be the income of the country, and one of its components, household consumption.
GDP Components: Investments and Government
During this second week, we will continue the analysis of the Gross Domestic Product components, covering investments and government. Mainly how investors in gross capital formation make their decision using some key elements such as real interest rates (cost of opportunity) and confidence.
GDP Components: Exports, Imports and Keynes multiplier
During this third week, we will finish our discussion on Gross Domestic Product components, covering exports, imports, and the Keynes multiplier. Exports and imports are critical to robust GDP growth as no country can make or produce everything alone. Hence, to better understand how economic growth could benefit from international trade is also essential to understand whether a country may envisage better domestic productivity onwards.
Inflation, Monetary Policy, and Balance of Payments
During this fourth and last week, we will cover the concepts of Inflation, Monetary Policy, Balance of Payments, and Real Exchange Rate. Balance of payments are also crucial to understand if a country is on the verge to experience a currency crisis which indeed could trigger inflationary, corporate, banking and economic crisis.
I was able to fully understand what inflation is. Thanks to the teacher, he is really an interesting being who makes learning fun.
Excellent real-world explanations with a very dynamic and engaging Professor!
it was really awesome course for me because i learnt about GDP and its component that will be help ful in my career
Excellent instructor, Bravo Bravo for this master instructor
