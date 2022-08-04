About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 7 in the
Цифровий маркетинг і електронна комерція від Google Professional Certificate
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
Ukrainian

What you will learn

  • Розуміти основні стратегії та практики електронної комерції

  • Пояснювати, що таке магазини й платформи електронної комерції та як вони працюють

  • Створювати цікавий клієнтський досвід в Інтернеті, використовуючи рекомендації професіоналів

  • Налаштовувати модель магазину електронної комерції з використанням Shopify

Skills you will gain

  • Стратегія електронної комерції
  • Виконання та доставка
  • Сезонність
  • Платформи електронної комерції
  • Структура вебсайту
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to make the sale: build, launch, and manage e-commerce stores

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 43 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Learn about online stores

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 33 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Ads and campaigns in e-commerce

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Engage customers with an online store

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Цифровий маркетинг і електронна комерція від Google Professional Certificate

Цифровий маркетинг і електронна комерція від Google

