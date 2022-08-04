Здійснення продажів: створення й запуск магазинів електронної комерції, а також керування ними. Це шостий із семи курсів сертифікаційної програми Google з цифрового маркетингу та електронної комерції. Цей курс надає інформацію про те, як підприємства та фізичні особи продають продукти онлайн, зокрема за допомогою таких популярних платформ, як Shopify. Ви пройдете усі стадії створення моделі магазину електронної комерції. Для цього ви створите магазин Shopify, додасте необхідну інформацію та сформуєте асортимент. Ви дізнаєтеся, як залучити клієнтів онлайн за допомогою таких методів електронної комерції, як реклама та кампанії.
Розуміти основні стратегії та практики електронної комерції
Пояснювати, що таке магазини й платформи електронної комерції та як вони працюють
Створювати цікавий клієнтський досвід в Інтернеті, використовуючи рекомендації професіоналів
Налаштовувати модель магазину електронної комерції з використанням Shopify
- Стратегія електронної комерції
- Виконання та доставка
- Сезонність
- Платформи електронної комерції
- Структура вебсайту
Introduction to make the sale: build, launch, and manage e-commerce stores
You will explore the field of e-commerce and learn about the benefits of selling products online. You’ll study the common terms, tools, roles, and strategies that are used in e-commerce. Then, you’ll learn how to begin an e-commerce project using market research, competitive analysis, target audience identification, product research, product sourcing, and brand strategy.
Learn about online stores
You will learn about different e-commerce stores, including Shopify. You’ll learn about creating, designing, and optimizing an online store to sell products. Then, you’ll build a mock Shopify store and create product listings for it.
Ads and campaigns in e-commerce
You will discover how to reach customers online through methods like advertisement campaigns and examine the benefits of online advertising. Then, you’ll explore how seasonality affects e-commerce businesses. Finally, you’ll learn how to optimize an e-commerce marketing strategy to meet campaign goals.
Engage customers with an online store
You will learn how to engage with customers online. You’ll explore how the online checkout process works and how to entice customers to purchase a product. You’ll also learn how to move customers efficiently through the flow of a Shopify store. You’ll end the course by learning about the importance of creating a successful path to purchase for customers and how the order fulfillment and shipping process works.
За менш ніж шість місяців, без досвіду або спеціальної освіти ви підготуєтеся до нової кар’єри в галузях, що швидко розвиваються: цифровому маркетингу та електронній комерції. Компанії потребують талантів у цій сфері; 86% бізнес-лідерів вважають, що цифрова комерція стане найважливішим шляхом в маркетингу протягом наступних двох років.
