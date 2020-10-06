Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Native Advertising by University of Colorado Boulder

Native advertising is a niche form of advertising that leverages the design and format of news and entertainment content. Native advertising is less about selling products and more about producing useful content for consumers who are in the ‘consideration’ phase of the advertising purchase funnel. Often in the form of news-like stories, native advertising has been shown to persuade consumers. Native advertising is affordable, and doesn’t require graphic design to get started. For these reasons, it’s a compelling advertising technique for small businesses. This course outlines a case study where a small travel startup used native advertising to drive hotel sales. Execution strategies for a successful, no-creative native campaign are laid out, including: gathering existing news coverage, ethical content seeding, and content generation....

By Héctor J O

Oct 6, 2020

Definitely full of valuable information. I didn't learn about Native Advertising in School! Thank you University of Colorado.

By santiago c

Feb 10, 2021

I learned about a type of advertising that I have no idea existed and is very useful as well

By Shubham R K

Oct 15, 2020

course was amazing. Could have been more engaging through visual content

By Ishan D

Aug 25, 2020

This taught me something really new

By Amir M M L

Mar 29, 2020

Great Resources and information

By MUHAMMAD V E

Jul 17, 2020

nice learning system

By Suhail A

Jan 5, 2021

very good course

By Marco P

May 23, 2020

More practice and easiness to access webinar would be better :)

By Silvia P P d A

Apr 22, 2020

Los vídeos son un poco monótonos y no hay esquemas o presentaciones, pero los casos prácticos reales son muy útiles.

El curso me ha dado ideas nuevas para desarrollar en mi trabajo.

El hecho de que se tarde algo en dar la calificación final hace que si vas justo de tiempo por el periodo de prueba o que te caduque el mes, quizás no te dé tiempo.

