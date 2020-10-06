HO
Oct 5, 2020
Definitely full of valuable information. I didn't learn about Native Advertising in School! Thank you University of Colorado.
SC
Feb 9, 2021
I learned about a type of advertising that I have no idea existed and is very useful as well
By Héctor J O•
Oct 6, 2020
By santiago c•
Feb 10, 2021
By Shubham R K•
Oct 15, 2020
course was amazing. Could have been more engaging through visual content
By Ishan D•
Aug 25, 2020
This taught me something really new
By Amir M M L•
Mar 29, 2020
Great Resources and information
By MUHAMMAD V E•
Jul 17, 2020
nice learning system
By Suhail A•
Jan 5, 2021
very good course
By Marco P•
May 23, 2020
More practice and easiness to access webinar would be better :)
By Silvia P P d A•
Apr 22, 2020
Los vídeos son un poco monótonos y no hay esquemas o presentaciones, pero los casos prácticos reales son muy útiles.
El curso me ha dado ideas nuevas para desarrollar en mi trabajo.
El hecho de que se tarde algo en dar la calificación final hace que si vas justo de tiempo por el periodo de prueba o que te caduque el mes, quizás no te dé tiempo.