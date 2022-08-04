This course helps you cultivate leadership skills that will make you un-disruptable. You discover the five key traits of un-disruptable leaders—ambidexterity, a beginner’s mindset, disruptive jujitsu, end-user ethnography, and emotional fortitude—and analyze the way they apply these traits to lead their organizations through disruption.. You engage in exercises to develop the traits and receive encouragement to regularly practice and apply them. To keep up with the current pace of disruption, leaders must balance the demands of optimization and innovation, and the traits you develop in this course will help you manage these demands and other challenges stemming from disruption.
This course is part of the Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization
Offered By
Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader SpecializationParsons School of Design, The New School
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Recommended 5+ years of experience as a business or nonprofit organizational leader or those on a leadership track
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Evaluate why leaders need to be un-disruptable.
Explore the 5 practices of an un-disruptable leader in a professional environment.
Create an Un-Disruptable Leadership Action Plan to guide your professional development.
Skills you will gain
- Professional Development
- Leadership And Management
- Communication
- Leadership Development
- Innovation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Recommended 5+ years of experience as a business or nonprofit organizational leader or those on a leadership track
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
In Search of the Un-Disruptable Leader
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 60 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Practice 2: The Beginner's Mind-Set
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Practice 4: End-User Ethnography
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete
Completing the Un-Disruptable Puzzle
5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
About the Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.