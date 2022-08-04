About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Course 2 of 3 in the
Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization
Intermediate Level

Recommended 5+ years of experience as a business or nonprofit organizational leader or those on a leadership track

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Evaluate why leaders need to be un-disruptable.

  • Explore the 5 practices of an un-disruptable leader in a professional environment.

  • Create an Un-Disruptable Leadership Action Plan to guide your professional development.

Skills you will gain

  • Professional Development
  • Leadership And Management
  • Communication
  • Leadership Development
  • Innovation
Course 2 of 3 in the
Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization
Intermediate Level

Recommended 5+ years of experience as a business or nonprofit organizational leader or those on a leadership track

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

In Search of the Un-Disruptable Leader

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 60 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Practice 2: The Beginner's Mind-Set

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Practice 4: End-User Ethnography

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Completing the Un-Disruptable Puzzle

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization

Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader

