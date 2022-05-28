The dilemma of the negotiator is a phenomenon that is derived from the tension that arises when, in the light of a specific situation, the optimum negotiation strategy must be discerned. The term was made popular by Professors David Lax and James Sebenius, of the Harvard Business School, to exemplify the dilemma between cooperating and competing in a negotiation.
This course is part of the Leadership and Negotiation Skills Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Identify negotiation styles based on the results and relationships in a negotiation.
Analyze the most effective strategic options in different negotiation contexts.
Solve complex problems that meet the interests and objectives of the parties involved.
Offered by
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Topic 1. Dual Strategy
Welcome to Topic 1 of the course Negotiation Strategies and Styles: Dual Strategy: Negotiation Styles. In this section, you’ll learn about the dual matrix structure, which has two relevant variables for every negotiation: the results of the agreement and the relationships between the negotiating parties. This has the purpose of identifying different negotiation styles or profiles and their inherent behaviors.
Topic 2. The Implementation Strategy
Welcome to the topic of The Implementation Strategy. In this section, you’ll learn about the importance of preparation for negotiation and the need to go beyond the agreement and into implementation. At the end of this topic, you’ll be able to conceive of a plan and develop a negotiation agenda, while you learn the necessary principles for changing your mentality by seeing the agreement as a means not an end. Then, what follows is to adopt the discipline of implementation for the agreements you have reached.
Topic 3. The Internationalization Strategy
Welcome to the third topic of the course on Negotiation Strategies and Styles: The Internationalization Strategy. In this section, we’ll study the relevance of culture in international negotiations. We will return to the importance of preparation from the perspective of cultural diversity and the recognition of differences as an element of dialogue. We will try to overcome the ostracism of stereotypes to incorporate the advances in social anthropology as related to cultural prototypes.
Topic 4. The Strategy of Context
Congratulations for having arrived here! I can assure you that you won’t regret it; we’ve prepared a closing that is going to leave a pleasing taste of learning and you’re going to want to put this knowledge into your professional practice from now on. The key word in this section is “context,” which is why we’ve called this the Strategy of Context. Context is understood as “the situation within which something exists or happens, and that can help explain it.” (Cambridge Dictionary). From the perspective of negotiation, this refers to the negotiation types according to their content.
About the Leadership and Negotiation Skills Specialization
This Specialized Program is aimed at leaders who are interested in consolidating their negotiation and communication skills, applying communication techniques that improve relationships and favor cooperation between the parties involved.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.