What you will learn

  • Identify negotiation styles based on the results and relationships in a negotiation.

  • Analyze the most effective strategic options in different negotiation contexts.

  • Solve complex problems that meet the interests and objectives of the parties involved.

Tecnológico de Monterrey

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Topic 1. Dual Strategy

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 17 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Topic 2. The Implementation Strategy

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Topic 3. The Internationalization Strategy

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Topic 4. The Strategy of Context

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes

