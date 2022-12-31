This course covers two of the most popular open source platforms for MLOps: MLflow and Hugging Face. We’ll go through the foundations on what it takes to get started in these platforms with basic model and dataset operations. You will start with MLflow using projects and models with its powerful tracking system and you will learn how to interact with these registered models from MLflow with full lifecycle examples. Then, you will explore Hugging Face repositories so that you can store datasets, models, and create live interactive demos. Through a series of hands-on exercises, learners will gain practical experience working with these open source platforms. By the end of the course, you will be able to apply MLOps concepts like fine-tuning and deploying containerized models to the Cloud. This course is ideal for anyone looking to break into the field of MLOps or for experienced MLOps professionals who want to improve their programming skills.
Open Source Platforms for MLOpsDuke University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Intermediate experience in working with Python, Git for version control, Docker for containerization and Kubernetes for deployment and scaling.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Create new MLflow projects to create and register models.
Use Hugging Face models and datasets to build your own APIs.
Package and deploy Hugging Face to the Cloud using automation.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Intermediate experience in working with Python, Git for version control, Docker for containerization and Kubernetes for deployment and scaling.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Introduction to MLflow
3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 82 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Introduction to Hugging Face
3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 98 min)
3 hours to complete
Deploying Hugging Face
3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 76 min)
4 hours to complete
Applied Hugging Face
4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 65 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Does your course require any paid software for course completion?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.