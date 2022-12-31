About this Course

Advanced Level

Intermediate experience in working with Python, Git for version control, Docker for containerization and Kubernetes for deployment and scaling.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create new MLflow projects to create and register models.

  • Use Hugging Face models and datasets to build your own APIs.

  • Package and deploy Hugging Face to the Cloud using automation.

Intermediate experience in working with Python, Git for version control, Docker for containerization and Kubernetes for deployment and scaling.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
Introduction to MLflow

13 videos (Total 82 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2
Introduction to Hugging Face

14 videos (Total 98 min)
Week 3
Deploying Hugging Face

13 videos (Total 76 min)
Week 4
Applied Hugging Face

11 videos (Total 65 min)

