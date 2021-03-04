About this Course

10,100 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Modeling
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Excel Modelling
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Erasmus University Rotterdam

Placeholder

Delft University of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

A Foundation for Better Spreadsheets

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Good Use of Formulas and Functions

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Spreadsheet Structure and Logical Flow

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Finishing Touches

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXCEL MODELING FOR PROFESSIONALS: BEST PRACTICES & PITFALLS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder