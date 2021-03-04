What sets this Excel course apart is that we don’t focus on quick fixes or specific tips and tricks. This course is for those who already understand Excel. The aim of the course is to elevate Excel models, to improve clarity, longevity, and transferability of these models, and to reduce mistakes and to encourage consistency in businesses as they work with Excel.
Offered By
Excel Modeling for Professionals: Best Practices & PitfallsErasmus University Rotterdam
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Financial Modeling
- Microsoft Excel
- Excel Modelling
Offered by
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Erasmus University: a top-100 ranked international research university based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Our academic teaching and research focuses on four areas: health, wealth, culture and governance.
Delft University of Technology
Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) is the largest and oldest technological university in the Netherlands. The university’s research is inspired by the desire to increase fundamental understanding, as well as by societal challenges. TU Delft encourages students to be independent thinkers so they will become engineers capable of solving complex problems. With its unique technological infrastructure, broad knowledge base, worldwide reputation and successful alumni, TU Delft is contributing significantly to the development of responsible solutions to urgent societal problems in the Netherlands and the rest of the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
A Foundation for Better Spreadsheets
In this module you will learn about this course and course aims. You will be given tools to determine whether or not there are better solutions for a certain task than Excel. You will learn how to organize your input data according to best practices. You will learn how to differentiate between good and bad formatting in Excel, and you will receive some practical tips on how to improve your own formatting. Finally you will be able to define documentation in Excel, and learn how to apply good documentation to your own Excel models.
Good Use of Formulas and Functions
This week is about the lifeblood of Excel: the functions and formulas. You will learn how you can apply functions and formulas to your Excel models responsibly, how you can discern between functions to choose the ones that work best for you in a particular scenario, and how you can understand and explain the strengths and weaknesses of different Excel functions.
Spreadsheet Structure and Logical Flow
In this module you will learn how to build up a spreadsheet with a logical structure and flow, you will get some great tips on keeping your models simple, and you will learn about the dangers and effectiveness of protected and hidden information in Excel. Essentially you will gain the tools to make your spreadsheets safer and more understandable for your colleagues/clients.
Finishing Touches
In this final module you will learn about the final things to do in a spreadsheet. You will discover what the result of a fully optimized spreadsheet looks like, which checks you can build in to ensure correct results, and you will gain the skills for last minute checks in your model to ensure the final result is correct. The checking and testing process is incredibly important. Use this module to learn more about that process and apply it to your own work in Excel.
Reviews
- 5 stars80%
- 4 stars13.33%
- 2 stars6.66%
TOP REVIEWS FROM EXCEL MODELING FOR PROFESSIONALS: BEST PRACTICES & PITFALLS
Great and valuable insights from MVPs and access to use PerfectXL Explore.
Really a great Excel skill enhancing -learning experience. Thank you
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.