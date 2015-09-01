About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Data Engineer Professional Certificate 日本語版
Advanced Level

The Data Engineering on Google Cloud Platform specialization or equivalent learning and 6 months experience with cloud computing and data engineering

Approx. 7 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • Review each section of the exam using highest-level concepts to identify what is already known and surface gap areas for study.

  • Practice case study analysis and solution proposal methods and thinking skills.

  • Learn information, tips, and general advice about how to prepare for the exam.

  • Integrate prior technical skills into practical skills for the job role. Help you become a Data Engineer.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Preparing for the Professional Data Engineer Exam へようこそ

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

データ処理システムの設計

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

データ処理システムの構築と運用化

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

機械学習モデルの運用化

2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

ソリューションの品質を確保するための信頼性、ポリシー、セキュリティ

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
30 minutes to complete

リソースと次のステップ

30 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Data Engineer Professional Certificate 日本語版

