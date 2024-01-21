This course forms part of the Microsoft Power BI Analyst Professional Certificate. This Professional Certificate consists of a series of courses that offers a good starting point for a career in data analysis using Microsoft Power BI.
Preparing Data for Analysis with Microsoft Excel
This course is part of Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
There are 4 modules in this course
This module introduces essential Excel elements and techniques begininning with the creation and formatting of worksheets. It explores the Excel features that are useful when viewing large data blocks and explains how to create accurate calculations.
What's included
8 videos17 readings5 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This module introduces formulas and functions in Excel. It explores how these are important to data analysis and how these are used in business scenarios.
What's included
6 videos9 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
The module introduces common functions that help prepare Excel data for analysis in tools such as Power BI.
What's included
6 videos13 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the Course.
What's included
2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
● If you want to switch or start a career in the field of data analytics.
● If you are interested in the field of data analytics, just beginning to work with business intelligence and data analysis solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Power BI.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
It typically takes 5 months to complete the 8 courses. But some learners may go through the content faster.