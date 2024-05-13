Microsoft
Data for Business Analysts Using Microsoft Excel
Microsoft

Data for Business Analysts Using Microsoft Excel

This course is part of Microsoft Business Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

23 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into the steps involved in preparing data for analysis using Excel functions.

  • Learn to use formulas and functions in Excel for data analysis purposes.

  • Understand how Excel is applied in business scenarios for data analysis and apply these skills to real-world tasks.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

28 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

This module introduces essential Excel elements and techniques begininning with the creation and formatting of worksheets. It explores the Excel features that are useful when viewing large data blocks and explains how to create accurate calculations.

What's included

7 videos17 readings6 assignments2 discussion prompts

This module introduces formulas and functions in Excel. It explores how these are important to data analysis and how these are used in business scenarios.

What's included

6 videos9 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

The module introduces common functions that help prepare Excel data for analysis in tools such as PowerBI.

What's included

6 videos13 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn essential skills in Microsoft Excel to enhance data manipulation and reporting capabilities. You’ll discover how to create dynamic data blocks using tables, allowing for flexible data organization and analysis. Additionally, you’ll learn how to create PivotTables, a powerful feature for summarizing and analyzing large datasets efficiently. Furthermore, you'll explore how to leverage PivotTables and slicers to create dynamic reports, providing insights and visualizations that adapt to changing data inputs. These techniques will empower you to efficiently manage and analyze data, enhancing your productivity and decision-making abilities in Excel.

What's included

10 videos5 readings8 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the Course.

What's included

2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Offered by

Microsoft

