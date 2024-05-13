In this course, you’ll learn how to make use of Excel in business scenarios for data analysis. You’ll also learn how to utilize formulas and functions for data analysis.
Data for Business Analysts Using Microsoft Excel
This course is part of Microsoft Business Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Gain insight into the steps involved in preparing data for analysis using Excel functions.
Learn to use formulas and functions in Excel for data analysis purposes.
Understand how Excel is applied in business scenarios for data analysis and apply these skills to real-world tasks.
May 2024
28 assignments
There are 5 modules in this course
This module introduces essential Excel elements and techniques begininning with the creation and formatting of worksheets. It explores the Excel features that are useful when viewing large data blocks and explains how to create accurate calculations.
7 videos17 readings6 assignments2 discussion prompts
This module introduces formulas and functions in Excel. It explores how these are important to data analysis and how these are used in business scenarios.
6 videos9 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
The module introduces common functions that help prepare Excel data for analysis in tools such as PowerBI.
6 videos13 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn essential skills in Microsoft Excel to enhance data manipulation and reporting capabilities. You’ll discover how to create dynamic data blocks using tables, allowing for flexible data organization and analysis. Additionally, you’ll learn how to create PivotTables, a powerful feature for summarizing and analyzing large datasets efficiently. Furthermore, you'll explore how to leverage PivotTables and slicers to create dynamic reports, providing insights and visualizations that adapt to changing data inputs. These techniques will empower you to efficiently manage and analyze data, enhancing your productivity and decision-making abilities in Excel.
10 videos5 readings8 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the Course.
2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
· If you want to start or switch to a career in the field of business analysis.
· If you are interested in the field of business analysis, just beginning to work with business analyst solutions and services. Earning a Microsoft Business Analyst certificate can help advance your career or help you address gaps in your knowledge, skills, and abilities.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
Whether you’re looking to start a new career or change your current one, Professional Certificates help you become job ready. Apply your new skills on hands-on projects that showcase your expertise to potential employers and earn a career credential to kickstart your new career.