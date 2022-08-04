JavaScript هي لغة البرمجة التي تشغل الويب الحديث. في هذه الدورة التدريبية، سوف تتعلم المفاهيم الأساسية لتطوير الويب باستخدام JavaScript، وتتعامل مع الوظائف والكائنات والمصفوفات والمتغيرات وأنواع البيانات و HTML DOM وأكثر من ذلك بكثير، وسوف تتعلم كيفية استخدام JavaScript واكتشاف الاحتمالات التفاعلية مع تقنيات JavaScript الحديثة. وأخيرًا، سوف تتعرف على ممارسة اختبار الكود (testing code) وكيفية كتابة اختبار الوحدة (unit test) باستخدام Jest.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Approx. 42 hours to complete
Arabic
What you will learn
إنشاء أكواد JavaScript بسيطة.
إنشاء الكائنات والمصفوفات ومعالجتها.
كتابة اختبارات الوحدة باستخدام Jest
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
8 hours to complete
مقدمة إلى Javascript
8 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 83 min), 22 readings, 8 quizzes
7 hours to complete
وحدات بناء البرنامج
7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 42 min), 18 readings, 7 quizzes
18 hours to complete
نماذج البرمجة
18 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 81 min), 21 readings, 12 quizzes
5 hours to complete
الاختبار
5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
