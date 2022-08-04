About this Course

1,547 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 42 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • إنشاء أكواد JavaScript بسيطة.

  • إنشاء الكائنات والمصفوفات ومعالجتها.

  • كتابة اختبارات الوحدة باستخدام Jest

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 42 hours to complete
Arabic

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
8 hours to complete

مقدمة إلى Javascript

8 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 83 min), 22 readings, 8 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
7 hours to complete

وحدات بناء البرنامج

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 42 min), 18 readings, 7 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
18 hours to complete

نماذج البرمجة

18 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 81 min), 21 readings, 12 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

الاختبار

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder