General business concepts. Supply chain management basics.

What you will learn

  • Sourcing intelligence to help companies identify and select suppliers for critical components.

  • Sourcing analytics framework on how analytics can help with sourcing.

  • Bargain power analysis to support better negotiation and bargaining with suppliers.

Skills you will gain

  • bargain power analysis
  • Analytics
  • Market Intelligence
  • Sourcing
  • Supplier analysis
General business concepts. Supply chain management basics.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Welcome!

Week 2

Sourcing Criteria and Market Intelligence

2 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

Bargain Power and Supplier Analysis

4 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

Supplier Score Sheets and Mini-project

2 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

