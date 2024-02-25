This course is an introductory course that equips you with the concepts and tools of problem thinking. By the end of this course, you will be able to:
Structured Approach to Problem Solving
This course is part of Fractal Data Science Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
3,782 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(48 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explain the lifecycle of DS project and role of structured thinking in DS project.
Define a problem statement using the SMART framework. Explain the activities, best practices, and pitfalls in the implementation phase.
Construct MECE issue tree to break-down business problems into parts. Create a problem statement worksheet to scope business problems.
Explain the role of human centered design during solutioning of business problems.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
10 quizzes, 2 assignments
Course
(48 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Data Analysis expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Fractal Analytics
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
This module teaches you how to use structured thinking to solve problems at work and in everyday life. You will also learn about the different stages and roles in data science, as well as the tools used in data science.
What's included
16 videos8 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 peer review2 discussion prompts
This module teaches structured thinking for solving business problems and covers tools and frameworks used in the process. It also highlights common mistakes to avoid.
What's included
13 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Human-Centered Design is an approach that prioritizes the end-users' needs by understanding them and creating products that cater to their preferences and behaviors. The goal is to design products that are user-friendly, effective, and enjoyable to use. This module would help you understand why and how you should also keep your users/humans at the center of solving your business problems.
What's included
6 videos3 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 48
48 reviews
- 5 stars
87.50%
- 4 stars
8.33%
- 3 stars
2.08%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
2.08%
Reviewed on Feb 24, 2024
Reviewed on Oct 31, 2023
Reviewed on Nov 1, 2023
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.