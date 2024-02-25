Fractal Analytics
Structured Approach to Problem Solving
Structured Approach to Problem Solving

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

What you'll learn

  • Explain the lifecycle of DS project and role of structured thinking in DS project.

  • Define a problem statement using the SMART framework. Explain the activities, best practices, and pitfalls in the implementation phase.

  • Construct MECE issue tree to break-down business problems into parts. Create a problem statement worksheet to scope business problems.

  • Explain the role of human centered design during solutioning of business problems.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

10 quizzes, 2 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

This module teaches you how to use structured thinking to solve problems at work and in everyday life. You will also learn about the different stages and roles in data science, as well as the tools used in data science.

This module teaches structured thinking for solving business problems and covers tools and frameworks used in the process. It also highlights common mistakes to avoid.

Human-Centered Design is an approach that prioritizes the end-users' needs by understanding them and creating products that cater to their preferences and behaviors. The goal is to design products that are user-friendly, effective, and enjoyable to use. This module would help you understand why and how you should also keep your users/humans at the center of solving your business problems.

Instructor

Fractal Analytics
Learner reviews

4.8

48 reviews

DD
5

Reviewed on Feb 24, 2024

SS
5

Reviewed on Oct 31, 2023

AS
5

Reviewed on Nov 1, 2023

