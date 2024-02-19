In the Supply Chain Software Tools course, you’ll learn about the challenges of handling large amounts of data and how to effectively gather, analyze, and use the data. You’ll learn about the latest cutting-edge technological solutions that can streamline operations, and emerging trends (such as artificial intelligence) that allow large amounts of data to be processed and summarized instantly. Additionally, you’ll prepare for a job as a supply chain analyst by building your resume, learning how to market yourself and gain insights into the job research and application process.
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn the top emerging trends in supply chain and supply chain analytics. You will also learn about emerging trends that are making the supply chain faster, more flexible, more granular, more accurate and more efficient.
What's included
12 videos3 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn how data analyis software and technology continues to innovate and advance to mitigate risk, help manage and analyze large amounts of data, and improve supply chain growth.
What's included
12 videos9 readings4 assignments1 peer review
In this module, you will focus on the types of artificial intellegence (AI) used in Supply Chain analytics, the benefits and capabilities this intellegence offers, and how AI can enhance your analytical abilities.
What's included
8 videos2 readings4 assignments
Finding and applying for jobs can be exciting and challenging. This module provides you with the tools to have a successful career search as a Supply Chain Analyst. You will learn helpful tips on how to market yourself, search for job offerings, build your resume, and apply for a position.
What's included
15 videos8 readings6 assignments
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
