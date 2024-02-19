Unilever
Supply Chain Software Tools
Unilever

Supply Chain Software Tools

This course is part of Unilever Supply Chain Data Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Unilever Team

Instructor: Unilever Team

15 hours (approximately)
Recently updated!

February 2024

18 assignments

15 hours (approximately)
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn the top emerging trends in supply chain and supply chain analytics. You will also learn about emerging trends that are making the supply chain faster, more flexible, more granular, more accurate and more efficient.

12 videos3 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn how data analyis software and technology continues to innovate and advance to mitigate risk, help manage and analyze large amounts of data, and improve supply chain growth.

12 videos9 readings4 assignments1 peer review

In this module, you will focus on the types of artificial intellegence (AI) used in Supply Chain analytics, the benefits and capabilities this intellegence offers, and how AI can enhance your analytical abilities.

8 videos2 readings4 assignments

Finding and applying for jobs can be exciting and challenging. This module provides you with the tools to have a successful career search as a Supply Chain Analyst. You will learn helpful tips on how to market yourself, search for job offerings, build your resume, and apply for a position.

15 videos8 readings6 assignments

Unilever Team
Unilever
Unilever

