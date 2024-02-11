組織がデータやアプリケーションをクラウドへ移行する際には、新たなセキュリティ上の課題に対処することが求められます。この「Trust and Security with Google Cloud」コースでは、クラウド セキュリティの基礎、およびインフラストラクチャ セキュリティに対する Google Cloud のマルチレイヤ型アプローチが持つ価値について学ぶとともに、Google がクラウドへのお客様の信頼をどのように獲得し維持しているのかについて学びます。
Trust and Security with Google Cloud - 日本語版
Taught in Japanese
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
セキュリティの基本的概念を明らかにします。
インフラストラクチャ セキュリティに対する Google のマルチレイヤ型の多層防御アプローチについて学びます。
Google Cloud がクラウドへのお客様の信頼を獲得し維持するために行っている取り組みについて学びます。
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
February 2024
3 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
ここでは、コースの目標と各セクションの概要について確認します。
What's included
1 video
このセクションでは、現時点で特に重大なサイバーセキュリティの脅威とそれらが企業に及ぼす影響、クラウド セキュリティと従来からのオンプレミス セキュリティとの違い、およびセキュリティに関する主要な用語と概念について学びます。
What's included
5 videos1 quiz
このセクションでは、Google のデータセンターを使用するセキュリティ上のメリット、データを保護する上で暗号化が担う役割、さらに認証、認可、監査の違いに焦点を当てるとともに、ネットワーク攻撃に対する防御を支援する Google プロダクトの機能について明らかにします。
What's included
6 videos1 quiz
このセクションでは、Google Cloud の信頼に関する原則、透明性レポート、独立した第三者機関による監査が、お客様の信頼をどのように支えているのかについて学びます。また、データ主権とデータ所在地の重要性について学ぶとともに、コンプライアンスに関する業界と地域のニーズに、Google Cloud のコンプライアンス リソース センターと Compliance Reports Manager がどのように応えているのかについても学びます。
What's included
4 videos1 quiz
コースの最後に、各セクションの要点と、学習を続けるためのステップをまとめます。
What's included
1 video
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Deep Teaching Solutions
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.