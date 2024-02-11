Google Cloud
Trust and Security with Google Cloud - 日本語版
Google Cloud

Trust and Security with Google Cloud - 日本語版

Taught in Japanese

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • セキュリティの基本的概念を明らかにします。

  • インフラストラクチャ セキュリティに対する Google のマルチレイヤ型の多層防御アプローチについて学びます。

  • Google Cloud がクラウドへのお客様の信頼を獲得し維持するために行っている取り組みについて学びます。

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

3 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

ここでは、コースの目標と各セクションの概要について確認します。

1 video

このセクションでは、現時点で特に重大なサイバーセキュリティの脅威とそれらが企業に及ぼす影響、クラウド セキュリティと従来からのオンプレミス セキュリティとの違い、およびセキュリティに関する主要な用語と概念について学びます。

5 videos1 quiz

このセクションでは、Google のデータセンターを使用するセキュリティ上のメリット、データを保護する上で暗号化が担う役割、さらに認証、認可、監査の違いに焦点を当てるとともに、ネットワーク攻撃に対する防御を支援する Google プロダクトの機能について明らかにします。

6 videos1 quiz

このセクションでは、Google Cloud の信頼に関する原則、透明性レポート、独立した第三者機関による監査が、お客様の信頼をどのように支えているのかについて学びます。また、データ主権とデータ所在地の重要性について学ぶとともに、コンプライアンスに関する業界と地域のニーズに、Google Cloud のコンプライアンス リソース センターと Compliance Reports Manager がどのように応えているのかについても学びます。

4 videos1 quiz

コースの最後に、各セクションの要点と、学習を続けるためのステップをまとめます。

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Google Cloud

