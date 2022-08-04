Learner Reviews & Feedback for What Are the 4 A’s of Marketing - Jagdish Sheth by University System of Georgia
About the Course
The most common framework in marketing is the 4Ps of Marketing (Price, Product, Place, and Promotion). However, this is a company perspective about marketing and the 4A’s of marketing is a customer perspective on marketing. Customers are looking for value and the 4A’s is a value creation framework. Each A has two dimensions. For instance, acceptability is functional and psychological. Affordability encapsulates the ability and willingness to pay, and accessibility focuses on availability and convenience. Lastly, awareness looks at product and brand knowledge....