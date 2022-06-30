Business Model Canvas y Business Case en Miro
Aprenderás a generar un Business Model Canvas con Miro
Aprenderás a generar un Business Case con Miro
Aprenderás acerca de la herramienta de Miro
Gracias a este curso aprenderás a desarrollar un Business Model Canvas y un Business Case en Miro. El Business Model Canvas te permitirá crear y mejorar tu modelo de negocio. Y el Business Case te permitirá evaluar la viabilidad de tus iniciativas. Además aprenderás acerca de Miro. Miro es una herramienta para trabajar con pizarras virtuales infinitas con todo tu equipo en tiempo real y desde cualquier lugar. Para ello, te guiaremos desde cero para que aprendas que es un Business Model Canvas y un Business Case, a cómo desarrollarlos y a cómo utilizarlos. Después avanzaremos con Miro, desde el manejo básico hasta funcionalidades avanzadas . Finalmente desarrollarás un proyecto de principio a fin donde utilices todo lo aprendido acerca del Business Model Canvas, del Business Case y de Miro.
Business Case Canvas
Business Model Canvas
Miro
Fundamentos del Business Model Canvas
Desarrollo del Business Model Canvas
Funcionalidades básicas de Miro
Funcionalidades avanzadas de Miro
Ejercicio Práctico. Utilización de Miro
Business Model Canvas en Miro
Ejercicio Práctico. Business Model Canvas en Miro
Business Case Canvas en Miro
Cumulative Challenge
