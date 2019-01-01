Learner Reviews & Feedback for Choosing an Objective for a Facebook Ad Campaign by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to choose the right Facebook Ad Campaign Objective for your brand using the Facebook Business Manager’s “Ads Manager”. Throughout this project, you will be able to identify all 11 types of Facebook Ad Campaign objectives and the difference between them. This will help you easily identify the right objective needed for your brand’s Ad Campaign on Facebook.
This guided project is for intermediate level learners who know how to use Facebook’s Ads Manager to create Ads but don’t know which objective to choose from when running their Ad Campaigns.
We are going to use Facebook Business Manager which is the business arm for Facebook. This platform helps you create Ads, Analyze and create your audiences, Ad business information to your pages and many more.
When running Ads, Facebook Business Manager is a better platform than just boosting through the Facebook directly as it gives us access to more objectives and data to run our Ad Campaign in the best way possible....