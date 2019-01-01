Crea Anuncios para las Redes Sociales con Canva
Agrega y edita videos para tus publicaciones de redes sociales con Canva.
Al final de este proyecto, aprenderás a crear y diseñar anuncios publicitarios para las redes sociales usando la versión gratis de Canva. No importa si quieres crear tu propia marca o optimizar una marca existente a través de estrategias de social media marketing: los contenidos visuales te ayudarán a establecer tu identidad online. Una parte esencial del marketing en redes sociales es aprender maneras creativas de atraer la atención a productos y servicios, muchas veces con un presupuesto mínimo. La plataforma Canva ofrece todas las herramientas necesarias para crear un producto tanto organizado como visualmente atractivo y fácilmente de compartir y trabajar en equipo. Al final de este proyecto podrás aplicar herramientas de diseño gráfico a tus anuncios de redes sociales para comercializar tu negocio.
Social Media Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una cuenta de Canva y navega el espacio de trabajo en Canva.
Diseña una historia para Facebook/ Instagram en Canva.
Desarrolla un post animado para Instagram en Canva.
Tarea opcional: Crea una historia para Instagram para la empresa de bebidas “Juice & More” En esta historia debes anunciar un nuevo producto: una limonada
Comparte, guarda y publica tus posts para las redes sociales con Canva.
Tarea opcional: Crea un post animado para una marca de deportes y anuncia su último producto: unos nuevos zapatos de fútbol!
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
