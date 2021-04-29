Create Business Growth Charts with Canva
Create a line graph with Canva.
Create a bar chart with Canva.
Create a donut graph with Canva.
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create business grow charts from scratch using the free version of Canva. You will build three different charts : a bar chart, a line graph and a donut chart to represent business growth. Business growth is the improvement of some part of the success of an enterprise. Business growth takes place in raising revenue as well as cutting overhead. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, different charts, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. We can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools as you create chart templates for your future projects. This project will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Charts
Business
Graphic Design
Canva
Finance
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Canva account and navigate the Canva dashboard
Build a line graph with Canva
Create a bar chart with Canva
Create a donut graph with Canva
Present, save and share your project with Canva
