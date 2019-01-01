Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Facebook Graphics in Visme by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have learned how to create Facebook graphics to advertise your business on social media using the free version of Visme.
Visme is a web-based graphic design platform that allows users to create professional visual content for both private and business purposes.
You will learn to optimize your social media marketing strategy and to effectively advertise your brand on Facebook.
We can use Visme to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration....