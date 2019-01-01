Create Swag Bag Inserts to Market your Business using Canva
Utilize efficient workflow strategies to develop a logo for a water bottle.
Develop a minimal logo for a sportswear item.
Prepare a design for print.
Utilize efficient workflow strategies to develop a logo for a water bottle.
Develop a minimal logo for a sportswear item.
Prepare a design for print.
By the end of this project, you will create multiple unique logos which may be used to appear on swag bag inserts to market your business. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. This course will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. You will create logos for a variety of items that are used as swag bag inserts. Creating clean, minimal logos for use on high quality marketing materials is the perfect way to introduce yourself to potential new clients or customers in order to increase business. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Business
Digital Design
Marketing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Design a logo for swag bag toiletry items.
Develop a minimal logo for a sportswear item.
Use graphic design tools to create a logo for headphones.
Utilize efficient workflow strategies to develop a logo for a water bottle.
Design a logo that will appear on a children’s toy and prepare your designs for print.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.