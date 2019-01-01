Créer une présentation d’entreprise sur Microsoft Powerpoint
Créer une présentation professionnelle d'entreprise
Ajouter différentes diapositives avec du contenu divers
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Créer une présentation professionnelle d'entreprise
Ajouter différentes diapositives avec du contenu divers
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour créer une présentation d’entreprise professionnelle simple et efficace avec Microsoft Powerpoint. Grâce à ce projet, vous serez en mesure de manier tous les outils de Microsoft Powerpoint pour créer une présentation professionnelle, attractive et originale pour présenter votre entreprise quelle que soit sa taille.
Un compte Microsoft Powerpoint est nécessaire pour la complétion du projet.
Presentation
Marketing Strategy
Business Communication
Business Process
Sales Presentation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Découvrir les fonctionnalités de Microsoft Powerpoint
Présenter la cible de l’entreprise
Présenter les produits et services de l’entreprise
Présenter les avantages concurrentiels de l’entreprise
Présenter l’équipe de l’entreprise
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.