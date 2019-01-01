Démarrer avec Facebook Business Manager
Créer un compte Business Manager sur Facebook et gérer les publicités
Accéder et comprendre toutes les fonctionnalités et outils de Facebook Business Manager
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour utiliser Facebook Business Manager. Vous serez en mesure de vous familiariser avec les outils et différentes fonctionnalités qu’offre Facebook Business Manager. Vous apprendrez aussi à gérer vos activités marketing en un seul endroit.
Ce projet requiert des connaissances de base en navigation Internet et en création de compte.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Digital Marketing
Advertising Campaign
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créer un compte dans Facebook Business Manager
Découvrir la suite Business de Facebook
Découvrir les fonctionnalités de Facebook Business Manager
Ajouter des ressources et attribuer les rôles
Créer une campagne publicitaire
