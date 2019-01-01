Erste Schritte in Easil
Individualisiere eine Easil Vorlage um einen Social Media Post zu kreieren.
Erstelle ein individuelles Poster in Easil.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts wirst du gelernt haben auf die Grafik Designplattform Easil zuzugreifen und und simple Projekte in Easil zu kreieren. Hierfür werden wir die kostenlose Easil Version verwenden. Deine neu erworbenen Kenntnisse werden dir in Zukunft dabei behilflich sein, dein Business zu bewerben und deinen Wiedererkennungswert zu steigern. Die webbasierte Plattform Easil bietet alle nötigen Werkzeuge um visuell attraktive und organisierte Werbeprodukte zu erstellen, die dir dabei behilflich sein werden, deine Marketing Strategie zu verfolgen. Ob Social Media Post, digitale Werbeanzeige, Visitenkarten oder Poster: alle diese Produkte und noch viele mehr können mit Hilfe der Grafik Designplattform kreiert werden.
Dieses Projekt widmet sich an Menschen die mit Hilfe von Easil Projekte erstellen möchten.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen Easil Account indem du deinen Google Account verknüpfst.
Erkunde deinen Easil Arbeitsplatz und entdecke verschiedene Funktionen in der Menüleiste.
Individualisiere eine Easil Vorlage um einen Social Media Post zu kreieren.
Erstelle ein individuelles Poster in Easil.
Wähle die passende Schriftart für dein Projekt aus.
